Ticketmaster Announces Cancellation of Public Sale for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tickets

If you are like most Taylor Swift fans who were waiting for tomorrow’s public sale date since you were unable to get verified fans tickets, we have bad news.

Ticketmaster announced the public sale scheduled for tomorrow is cancelled less than 24 hours before it was to begin.

In a tweet, they stated, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Earlier today, Ticketmaster shared an explanation regarding what happened with the Taylor Swift on sale. Here are some highlights: