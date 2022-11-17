2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 12

The college football season continues this weekend. Some teams in Tennessee are still fighting for a spot to play in the postseason. Here you will see what time and what channel you can watch them on.
Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Florida (6-4) @ Vanderbilt (4-6)
11 AM on SECN
- Austin Peay (7-3) @ #9 Alabama (8-2)
11 AM on SECN+ or ESPN+
- ETSU (3-7) @ Mississippi State (6-4)
11 AM on SECN+ or ESPN+
- Chattanooga (7-3) @ Western Carolina (5-5)
12 PM on ESPN+
- North Alabama (1-9) @ Memphis (5-5)
1 PM on ESPN+
- NC Central (8-2) @ Tennessee Tech (4-6)
1:30 PM on ESPN3
- Eastern Illinois (2-8) @ UT Martin (6-4)
2 PM on ESPN+
- TSU (3-7) @ TX A&M-Commerce (5-5)
2 PM on ESPN+
- FAU (5-5) @ MTSU (5-5)
2:30 PM on ESPN+
- #5 Tennessee (9-1) @ South Carolina (6-4)
6 PM on ESPN