2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 12

The college football season continues this weekend. Some teams in Tennessee are still fighting for a spot to play in the postseason. Here you will see what time and what channel you can watch them on.

Saturday, November 19, 2022

  • Florida (6-4) @ Vanderbilt (4-6)
    11 AM on SECN
  • Austin Peay (7-3) @ #9 Alabama (8-2)
    11 AM on SECN+ or ESPN+
  • ETSU (3-7) @ Mississippi State (6-4)
    11 AM on SECN+ or ESPN+
  • Chattanooga (7-3) @ Western Carolina (5-5)
    12 PM on ESPN+
  • North Alabama (1-9) @ Memphis (5-5)
    1 PM on ESPN+
  • NC Central (8-2) @ Tennessee Tech (4-6)
    1:30 PM on ESPN3
  • Eastern Illinois (2-8) @ UT Martin (6-4)
    2 PM on ESPN+
  • TSU (3-7) @ TX A&M-Commerce (5-5)
    2 PM on ESPN+
  • FAU (5-5) @ MTSU (5-5)
    2:30 PM on ESPN+
  • #5 Tennessee (9-1) @ South Carolina (6-4)
    6 PM on ESPN

