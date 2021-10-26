Spa Services Your Skin is Craving this Fall

As mother nature moves us from the hot, humidity-filled days of summer to the drier, cooler days of fall, you might notice some significant changes in your skin. Suddenly, rough, dry itchy skin seems like a regular occurrence. Our skin seems more prone to redness and irritation while our complexion is overall dull. Fret not! We are here to help you understand your fall skin and provide you with remedies to cater to these environmental changes.

Deep Pore Cleansing Facial

The summertime brings a hot and humid atmosphere, this means our skin becomes very congested and clogged. The Deep Pore Cleansing Facial is our signature treatment to assist in clearing out your skin while smoothing your complexion. This facial provides a deep cleansing enzyme mask that helps to soften those summer impactions for complete extraction. Anti-inflammatory ingredients help to soothe skin and restore a vibrant complexion prepping it for those cooler fall temperatures.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is a safe and effective way to exfoliate your skin so it can recover from the harsh summer atmosphere. During this non-invasive procedure, a sterile surgical scalpel is used to remove dead skin cells by scraping them off of your face. In addition to removing a polluted layer of skin, the benefits of Dermaplaning are removing unwanted facial hair (which can trap bacteria on the surface of your skin), smoother skin, decreasing the appearance of sun damage and providing a more radiant complexion. Removing this outermost layer preps your skin for a more intense fall moisturizer that is needed with falling temps and drier air. Dermaplaning provides instant results with no downtime wile providing renewal to your skin.

Regeneration Facial

The Regeneration Facial is an anti-aging signature facial that provides two masks that deeply exfoliate your skin. Moving into autumn, exfoliation and hydration will be your skin’s best friends. The benefits to this are rebuilding collagen, softening fine lines through hydration and priming your skin for the additional hydration it will need during the drier months of fall and winter.

Headache and Sinus Facial Massage

This time of year always brings some serious sinus issues for most of us. During this massage, your aesthetician will massage your face, head and neck area with cold stones to assist in relieving unwanted facial pressure. You will also discover the pleasant smell of Eucalyptus which serves to help relieve any inflamed nasal passages and to help clear sinus congestion. The Headache and Sinus Facial Massage is a natural remedy that brings relief to your most painful days.

HydraFacials

Hydrafacials are an excellent way to freshen up our skin as we move into fall. This treatment cleanses, exfoliates, peels and completely extracts impurities. A Moment’s Peace provides the option to add additional services that address specific areas of concerns. This service pairs with dermaplaning perfectly.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

The Lymphatic Drainage Massage is a detoxifying light touch massage that uses essential oils to assist with relieving headaches and sinus congestion.

Call (615) 224-0770 to book your facial appointment at A Moments Peace. A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067.