Missed Out on Garth Brooks Tickets at Ryman? Here’s Your Next Chance

If you weren’t able to snag a ticket to the Garth Brooks concerts at the Ryman in November, you have another opportunity to see Garth perform. After selling out the two-day Ryman event (November 19 and 20), Garth has added a concert at The Grand Ole Opry House on November 18 at 7pm.

“The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, they helped us out by giving us a new opening night. I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these very iconic venues,” said Garth Brooks in a statement.

Get ready to hear the story behind the songs. A limited number of seats will be available as the concert is not being sold to capacity.

Tickets for Brooks’ show at the Opry House will be on sale this Friday, October 29th, at 10:00 AM CT.

There will be a four-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.