From Smyrna Police on February 16, 2023:

The Smyrna Police Department continues to search for Alexis Hurt and Armente Smith.

Both Hurt and Smith have active arrest warrants in relation to an attempted robbery and aggravated assault of which one of the suspects assaulted one of the victims with a vehicle and fled the scene.

The two suspects are known to frequent Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Any information please contact Det. Kilfoyle at 615-267-5009 or brandon.kilfoyle@townofsmyrna.org.