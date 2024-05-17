High Passenger Volume Expected at BNA on Sunday, May 19

As summer travel kicks off, Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is anticipating heavy passenger volume on Sunday, May 19th.

To ensure a smooth and seamless travel journey for passengers, travelers are urged to follow the below tips for a seamless travel journey:

Take advantage of our new short-term parking! To alleviate congestion, visitors coming to retrieve family or friends are offered the choice of complimentary or reduced-rate parking in the terminal garages, with rates varying based on their duration of stay

Utilize the new cell lot. Our cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike remains a complimentary option for drivers awaiting the arrival of their loved one. The new lot provides ample space and digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights. Please allow 20-30 minutes from landing time for your loved one to reach the curb. Click here for more information and helpful tips.

Sign up for BNA Text Alerts. Click on BNA Text Alerts at the top of flynashville.com for valuable tips and updates, ensuring a smooth travel experience to BNA with the latest traffic information.

Take alternate routes to BNA. Familiarize yourself with all the routes to BNA – such as 216A, 216B, and Murfreesboro Pike – especially during heavy travel periods. Note: The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has initiated the relocation of Donelson Pike eastward. A segment of the former Donelson Pike is currently closed, with traffic redirected to a new section of Donelson Pike where a new traffic light has been installed.

Arrive early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check-in, and get to your gate.

Allow extra time for parking. BNA has six parking options to choose from. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here.

Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. We are advising passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA’s Top Travel Tips for a more efficient travel experience.

