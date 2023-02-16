OBITUARY: Christine Joan Bristol

Christine Joan Bristol, age 91 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Mount Vernon, NY to the late John & Christina Carpenter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen P. Bristol and their son, Kevin J. Bristol.

Christine is survived by her sons, Patrick (Dawn) Bristol of Franklin, TN and Danny (Stephanie) Yee of Hong Kong; daughters, Colleen (James) McCormick of Monroe, GA, Maureen Anderson of Bellevue, TN, Christine Ortis of Winter Park, FL, and daughter in law, Kathleen Bristol of Peekskill, NY; grandchildren, Brian Jr. (Dana) Summers, Katie Summers, Matthew Diterlizzi, Matthew Pearce-Bristol, Jordan (Craig) Abbott, Jason Bristol, Ryan Bristol, Dylan Bristol, Jarrett Bristol, Kelly (Clayton) Gilmore, James (Jessica) McCormick, Shannon McCormick, Mitchell (Ashley) McCormick, Nick (Allie) Stager, Kara (Fernando) Garcia, Kyle Ortis, Keegan Ortis and Doug Yee; sixteen great-grandchildren and many loving nieces & nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in Peekskill, New York.

Memorials may be made to Alz.org, American Heart Association, or Peekskill Professional Firefighters Local 2343.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

