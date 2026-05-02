Home Kids & Family Register for 2026 Cheer, Dance Camp at CHS

Register for 2026 Cheer, Dance Camp at CHS

By
Michael Carpenter
-
CHS Hosts Youth Cheer Camp
Photo from WCS

Rising Pre-K through eighth grade students are invited to Centennial High for Cheer and Dance Youth Camp May 27-29.

From 9 a.m. until noon, participants will learn cheer and dance techniques and play beach-themed games. Instruction will focus on tumbling, stunting, sideline cheers and a performance routine.

Registration is available online for $150 per camper. A camp tank top, mini pom-poms and snacks will be provided.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS
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