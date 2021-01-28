Red Pony Creates GoFundMe to Support Employees

Red Pony Restaurant, in downtown Franklin, is closed until further notice, due to extensive fire damage suffered last weekend.

To support their employees during this time, they created a GoFundMe. Via Facebook, Red Pony shared, “A sincere thank you to this community who loves our team so deeply! No updates on rebuild— We are still in the beginning phases of assessing & cleaning. While we are eager to reopen, we’re equally committed to doing things properly. We will see you as soon as we can!”

A goal of $10,000 has been set for the fundraiser in support of the employees. On the GoFundMe page, they state, “While we expect insurance to cover lost pay to our team members, we know the community is desperate to show support to the staff they love so much. Any money collected from this fundraiser will be distributed between our hourly staff.”

To contribute to the fund, visit the page here.

Red Pony promises updates on their progress of reopening, follow them on Facebook for more updates.

Red Pony was founded by Chef Jason McConnell who also has two other concepts on Main Street – Cork & Cow and 55 South which are both currently open for business.