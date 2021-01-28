Morning Source: Matt Largen with Williamson, Inc.

Morning Source

Guest: Matt Largen with Williamson, Inc.



Originally Aired: January 19, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen about how business in Williamson County is doing almost one year after COVID-19 was detected in Williamson County.

Williamson Inc recently hosted a Q & A with the SBA Office of TN regarding PPE loans. You can watch it here.

