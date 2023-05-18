Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 24, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$8,500,000.00
|8318 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 4
|6624 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,338,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 5
|1651 Preston Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7141 Lake View Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,900,000.00
|Cambpell George
|134 Pewitt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 12
|9657 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,175,000.00
|Montclair Sec 6
|8348 Lochinver Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5203 Lake Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Traditions Sec2
|1866 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,862,000.00
|Taramore Ph 5
|1832 Kettering Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,289,900.00
|Sonoma Sec 2
|1802 Benziger Ter
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,141,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1831 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,680,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1606 Kendale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|117 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Smyrna Road Homes
|9011 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,200,000.00
|Annandale Sec 11
|9273 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6400 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,522,000.00
|Hunnicutt Randall
|2530 Secret Acres Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027