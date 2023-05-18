Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 24, 2023

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $8,500,000.00 8318 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 4 6624 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,338,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 5 1651 Preston Pl Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7141 Lake View Ct Brentwood 37027 $8,900,000.00 Cambpell George 134 Pewitt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Brookfield Sec 12 9657 Boswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,175,000.00 Montclair Sec 6 8348 Lochinver Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5203 Lake Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Traditions Sec2 1866 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,862,000.00 Taramore Ph 5 1832 Kettering Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,289,900.00 Sonoma Sec 2 1802 Benziger Ter Brentwood 37027 $1,141,000.00 Sonoma Sec 1 1831 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,680,000.00 Glenellen Est Sec 1 1606 Kendale Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 117 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $775,000.00 Smyrna Road Homes 9011 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,200,000.00 Annandale Sec 11 9273 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6400 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,522,000.00 Hunnicutt Randall 2530 Secret Acres Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027