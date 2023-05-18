Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 24, 2023

Michael Carpenter
See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$8,500,000.008318 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Southern Woods Sec 46624 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,338,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 51651 Preston PlBrentwood37027
$455,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37141 Lake View CtBrentwood37027
$8,900,000.00Cambpell George134 Pewitt DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Brookfield Sec 129657 Boswell CtBrentwood37027
$2,175,000.00Montclair Sec 68348 Lochinver Park LnBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 25203 Lake CtBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Traditions Sec21866 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,862,000.00Taramore Ph 51832 Kettering TrBrentwood37027
$1,289,900.00Sonoma Sec 21802 Benziger TerBrentwood37027
$1,141,000.00Sonoma Sec 11831 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$1,680,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 11606 Kendale CtBrentwood37027
$1,325,000.00Governors Club The Ph 8117 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$775,000.00Smyrna Road Homes9011 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$5,200,000.00Annandale Sec 119273 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16400 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,522,000.00Hunnicutt Randall2530 Secret Acres Pvt LnBrentwood37027

