Ravenwood High Girls Soccer Wins State Championship

The Ravenwood High girls soccer team is ending their season as state champions for the second time in a row.

The Lady Raptors played against Franklin High for the TSSAA Class AAA title. The championship match went into overtime, and with the score still tied at 0-0, the game was decided by penalty kicks. Ravenwood High scored four of their penalty kicks, earning them the win. Last year was Ravenwood High’s first state championship.

“The team this year is made up of such an incredible group of young women led by eight fantastic seniors,” said RHS head coach Jessica Mancini. “This has definitely been an interesting season, but they have continued to stay positive the entire time and were grateful for each and every game that we got to play. This group worked so hard and are more than deserving of winning the state championship this year. I could not be more proud of them and what they have accomplished.”