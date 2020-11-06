Jackson National Life Insurance Lays Off 150 Workers

Jackson National Life Insurance has announced a layoff of 150 workers.

The company based in Michigan has an office in Franklin with almost 600 employees which will be affected by the layoff.

In a statement to WKRN, the company stated, “Due to economic conditions and a decline in industry sales, we have implemented staffing-level changes, including realignments and eliminations, across Jackson. These changes have resulted in a headcount reduction of approximately 150 associates. We value and appreciate the contributions of all our associates and are committed to a thoughtful transition for those personally affected by this decision.”

“While these changes are never easy, they are critical for us to achieve the right scale and flexibility to meet market demands. What is not changing is our commitment to continuing to provide a superior level of support for financial professionals and the clients they serve through the largest distribution force in the industry and our award-winning customer service. We remain focused on delivering on our long-term strategic objectives as we continue helping Americans secure protection amid uncertainty as they transition to and through retirement,” reported WKRN.

The company would not disclose how many of the 150 layoffs impacted its Franklin branch.

Jackson National Life Insurance is located at 300 Innovation Drive, Franklin.