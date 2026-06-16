Home Weather 6/16/26: Mainly Clear With High of 80 and Low of 58; Current...

6/16/26: Mainly Clear With High of 80 and Low of 58; Current Temp 78, Light Winds, No Precip Expected

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.3°F with a light wind from the south at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.

This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remains low at 3%, with no rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the low will drop to 67.1°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease somewhat, with gusts reaching up to 5.9 mph. The probability of precipitation is minimal at just 1%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 63°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 80°F 70°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Friday 70°F 63°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 76°F 65°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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