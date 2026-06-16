6/16/26: Mainly Clear With High of 80 and Low of 58; Current Temp 78, Light Winds, No Precip Expected

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.3°F with a light wind from the south at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.

This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remains low at 3%, with no rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the low will drop to 67.1°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease somewhat, with gusts reaching up to 5.9 mph. The probability of precipitation is minimal at just 1%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 59°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 8 (Very High) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 86°F 63°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 80°F 70°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Friday 70°F 63°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 76°F 65°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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