6/16/26: Mainly Clear With High of 80 and Low of 58; Current Temp 78, Light Winds, No Precip Expected

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 78.3°F with a light wind from the south at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and conditions are mainly clear.
This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation throughout the day remains low at 3%, with no rainfall anticipated.
Tonight, the low will drop to 67.1°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease somewhat, with gusts reaching up to 5.9 mph. The probability of precipitation is minimal at just 1%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|63°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Friday
|70°F
|63°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|76°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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