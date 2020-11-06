Whataburger Files Plans to Open in Hermitage

Fans of Whataburger can rejoice as the Texas-based burger joint has plans to open five Nashville area locations, with the first being in Hermitage, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Documents filed with Metro show Whataburger is proposing a location in Hermitage at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Back in the summer, Whataburger confirmed their expansion to Nashville as the burger joint is now franchising for the first time in 20 years.

Whataburger previously had locations in the Nashville area from the 50s-70s until they closed, reports Nashville Business Journal.