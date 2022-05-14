Ravenwood High Flag Football Wins Inaugural District Tournament

The Ravenwood High girls’ flag football team made history May 7 as they won the district’s first-ever flag football tournament.

Ravenwood defeated Page High in the finals 42-0. To make it to the finals, RHS had to outplay Brentwood and Fairview high schools.

The team consists of Sarah Kate Rath, Marissa Galloway, Ally Brown, Kaylen Thomas, Kelsey Thomas, Ella McWhorter, Kennedy Riggs, Bella Macaso, Abbie Cullen, Kendal Curran, Hannah Hulshof, Macy Fowler, Laura Stephens, Copeland Norman, Ashlyn Avery, Chinenye Odili, Sophia Palmer-Lenzi, Isabel Damon, Michaela Ifill, Morgan Collier, Nevaeh Wright, Koco Callahan, Lena Detzer and Chloe Nyenhuis.

“It was an amazing day at Nissan Stadium,” said RHS coach Will Hester. “The girls were so excited to play for a championship and, on top of it, to play at the home of our professional franchise, the Titans.”

Fairview and Franklin also made it to the semifinals after defeating Summit and Independence high schools, respectively. With several close games throughout the tournament, the teams gave it their all.

“This pilot season was a great success,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “The hard work of the coaches and players and the backing of the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association helped make this a great experience. We are looking forward to next year and will work with other districts to help the sport grow.”