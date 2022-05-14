Happening Today: Franklin Rodeo Parade Rolls into Downtown Franklin

After two years of cancellation due to COVID, the Franklin Rodeo is back for 2022.

Kicking off Rodeo week is the parade taking place today, Saturday, May 14 at noon in downtown Franklin. The parade will feature horses, floats, local bands, and rodeo clowns.

The parade staging area will begin in Jim Warren Park. Road closures will begin in downtown Franklin at 11 am until the parade ends around 2 pm.

The parade route will begin on Highway 96 to Bridge Street to 3rd Avenue onto Public Square and Main Street.

See the parade route below.