WCS Recognizes Departmental Employees of the Year

Williamson County Schools is excited to recognize the 2025-26 Departmental Employees of the Year.

The 13 dedicated professionals who earned this honor were chosen for their support in providing an excellent education for the district’s students.

“These staff members play a crucial role in the success of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their efforts often happen behind the scenes, but we are truly grateful for their dedication and service to our students and families.”

Congratulations to the following employees:

Bryn Rice – Special Education System-wide

Daphne Sweeney – Speech Language Pathologist

Tami Lakins – School Psychologist

Temicula Allen – Social Worker

Lynn Reed – Health Care Professional

Marlinie Naidoo – Occupational Therapist/Physical Therapist

Carol Wilck – School Age Child Care (SACC)

Courtney Burton – School Counselor, Elementary

Carrie Bidinger – School Counselor, Middle

Tracy Wilson – School Counselor, High

Stephen Skelley – Information Technology (IT)

Mary Putnam – Maintenance

Mary Hope Roberson – Transportation

Source: WCS

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