Home Schools WCS Recognizes Departmental Employees of the Year

WCS Recognizes Departmental Employees of the Year

By
Michael Carpenter
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District Recognizes Departmental Employees of the Year
Photo from WCS

Williamson County Schools is excited to recognize the 2025-26 Departmental Employees of the Year.

The 13 dedicated professionals who earned this honor were chosen for their support in providing an excellent education for the district’s students.

“These staff members play a crucial role in the success of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their efforts often happen behind the scenes, but we are truly grateful for their dedication and service to our students and families.”

Congratulations to the following employees:

  • Bryn Rice – Special Education System-wide
  • Daphne Sweeney – Speech Language Pathologist
  • Tami Lakins – School Psychologist
  • Temicula Allen – Social Worker
  • Lynn Reed – Health Care Professional
  • Marlinie Naidoo – Occupational Therapist/Physical Therapist
  • Carol Wilck – School Age Child Care (SACC)
  • Courtney Burton – School Counselor, Elementary
  • Carrie Bidinger – School Counselor, Middle
  • Tracy Wilson – School Counselor, High
  • Stephen Skelley – Information Technology (IT)
  • Mary Putnam – Maintenance
  • Mary Hope Roberson – Transportation

Source: WCS
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