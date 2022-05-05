Inaugural WCS Girls Flag Football Tournament at Nissan Stadium May 7

Flag football fans, get ready. The first girls’ flag football tournament will take place this Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium.

Athletes from all nine WCS teams will take the field throughout the day, with Independence and Nolensville high schools kicking off at 10 a.m. Every hour, a new game will begin as teams work their way through the bracket until the final face-off at 5 p.m.

“The tournament is the culmination of a historic season,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “WCS was honored to be the pilot program for girls’ flag football in Tennessee. The hard work of the athletes and coaches has made the season one to remember.”

The tournament is open to the public and free to attend. Concessions will be available for purchase. Attendees will enter through Gate 6.

The time of each game and the schools participating are listed below: