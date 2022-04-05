WCS Girls Kick Off Inaugural Flag Football Season

Student-athletes around the county kicked off the district’s inaugural girls flag football season Sunday, March 27.

WCS is partnering with the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) to pilot girls flag football this year.

1 of 6

“This is another opportunity for Williamson County students, and I appreciate the support of our tackle football coaches who have helped get the pilot off the ground,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “The joy on the faces of the players, coaches and their families in week one was priceless.”

On Sunday, three WCS high schools hosted three teams each. Brentwood, Nolensville and Ravenwood high schools faced off on the Nolensville High field. Each team played two games. Ravenwood High finished the night with a 2-0 record after defeating Brentwood High 41-6 and Nolensville High 48-0. Brentwood High went on to defeat Nolensville HIgh 27-26.

The current win-loss records of the WCS flag football teams are listed below:

Fairview High: 2-0

Franklin High: 2-0

Ravenwood High: 2-0

Brentwood High: 1-1

Independence High: 1-1

Page High: 1-1

Centennial High: 0-2

Nolensville High: 0-2

Summit High: 0-2

The next games will be played Sunday, April 3.

