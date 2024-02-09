Pucker Up for the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion Breath Kiss Challenge this Valentine’s Day

Feb. 8, 2024 – Love is in the air and at Outback Steakhouse! Outback is encouraging couples to lean in and go for it this Valentine’s Day with the Bloomin’ Onion Breath Kiss Challenge. Starting tomorrow, Feb. 9, 2024 through the end of the month, snap a picture of the no regrets post-Bloomin’ Onion smooch with the hashtag #outbackonionbreath to win a *FREE* Bloomin’ Onion for your next date night out.

“Out of all the kisses in your lifetime, the one you’ll remember the most comes with a story,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “Embrace a memory-making moment and indulge in a shameless Bloomin’ Onion breath kiss.”

The Bloomin’ Onion is Outback’s iconic and most popular appetizer, invented by one of Outback’s four founders, Tim Gannon, who aimed to create a delicious come-back flavor where guests cannot stop at one petal. Today, Bloomin’ Onions are cooked and crafted by Bloomologists and served on a trademarked pedestal displaying the fitting message, “on another level.” There is an average of over 200 petals per onion, and Outback uses over 14 million pounds of colossal onions in a year.

Check out the Challenge Rules at https://bit.ly/3HQnrav. Please keep it PG-rated – no one wants to get cancelled!

Source: PRnewswire

