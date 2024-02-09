Rock n Roll Sushi to Open in Spring Hill in February

Rock N Roll Sushi, the Mobile, Alabama-born sushi restaurant known for dishing out amplified sushi and a rockin’ experience, is opening a new location in Spring Hill this February.

The Spring Hill Rock N Roll Sushi will be located at 4884 Port Royal Road, Suite 130, and operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Rock N Roll Sushi was founded in “Music City” by Lance Hallmark and his wife in 2010. Since then, the brand has grown from a modest 1,000-square-foot space to over 66 locations systemwide, with plans to continue growing as a franchise.

The new restaurant will be locally owned and operated by Hallmark and operating partner Ryan McAll. After opening the flagship store in Nashville over 10 years ago, Hallmark immediately fell in love with the market — he currently operates seven Rock N Roll Sushi locations, five of which are in Tennessee, including Spring Hill.

“The people are friendly and enthusiastic about the great food and amplified atmosphere, so it was an easy decision to pursue growth in this region,” said Hallmark. “I’m thrilled to continue connecting with the community as we continue to rock the legendary state of Tennessee.”

After witnessing Hallmark’s dedication to the restaurant, operating partner Ryan McAll looks forward to joining the Rock N Roll Sushi family.

“Lance is a longtime friend of mine, and he’s the one that inspired me to get involved with the brand,” said McAll. “I felt motivated by his passion for the business and have full confidence that Rock N Roll Sushi offers a unique dining experience for the people of Spring Hill.”

Hallmark and McAll are joined by partners Chase and Leslie McCleskey, who were the very first Rock N Roll Sushi franchisees. Leslie was the brand’s very first server hired, and she and her husband opened the first franchise store in 2015.

All of the partners are looking forward to establishing Rock N Roll Sushi as a contributing supporter of the Spring Hill community, from fundraising to all aspects of community involvement.

The Spring Hill Rock N Roll Sushi will be the 10th location in Tennessee and the 68th systemwide.

The energetic sushi chain offers a big and bold dining experience that takes guests on a journey through several iconic eras of rock. With music that travels through the decades, vivid concert lights and guitars hanging on nearly every wall, guests are immersed in a lively experience that lives up to the phrase “dine out loud.”

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted sushi and hibachi made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and rolls guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.