Picture Perfect: A Checklist for Prom Ready Skin

Prom night is one of the most memorable nights we have during our lifetime. A night with friends full of fun, dancing and the absolute perfect outfit. Planning for this special night can also be stressful. A Moment’s Peace wants to provide you a little relief from the overwhelming task of preparing for the perfect Prom night with our Prom Night Beauty Checklist.

Beauty Tips: Preparing for Prom

Be sure to book all of your beauty appointments as early as possible

Ensure your hairstyle is on trend by viewing our 2022 Spring Hair Trends article

Decide your make-up look early and practice it a couple of times before the big night

Whiten your smile with whitening strips. Results can take up to a week so be sure to plan this ahead of time

Test out your jewelry choices with your dress. Make sure you know ahead of time which earrings, bracelets and necklaces you will be wearing.

When spraying on perfume, do not rub your wrist together. This breaks down the fragrance’s top notes causing your perfume to take on a different smell and fade quickly. Simply spray your perfume on your pulse points (wrists, inner elbows and behind your ear lobes) to ensure the fragrance mixes with your skin’s organic oils and diffuses naturally.

Services from A Moment’s Peace to Make Your Prom Night Perfect

We love our community and want to assist in the young women of our community to look and feel their best on their big night. Here are some services we suggest to help create the perfect Prom Night look

Facial

Skin is cleansed, analyzed, exfoliated under steam and any impurities are extracted. This provides glowing, hydrated skin that will be the perfect foundation for Prom Night makeup.

Hair Removal

Whether cleaning up eyebrows for the perfect selfie or getting a leg waxing for a flawless look, we promise to provide the best waxing experience possible.

Hair Services

If you want a new hair color, a new hair cut or simply a Prom hairstyle – our hairstylists have you covered. The area’s top stylists love this time of year and can provide you with the perfect color, cut or updo to make sure you look selfie perfect all night long!

Makeup Application

Allow one of your professionals to provide you with makeup application on Prom Night to ensure your makeup is on-trend, a great compliment to your perfect dress and selfie enviable.

Mani-Pedi Services

Tie your outfit together with a Mani-Pedi service! We carry the OPI Professional line in a variety of colors, we are positive you’ll find the nail color you need to compliment your dress perfectly.

Sunless Tanning

We are proud to have a VersaSpa spray tan booth at A Moment’s Peace. This system is known for providing the perfect, flawless tan we all crave. Streak-free and ready in minutes!

Gift Cards

If someone you know and love is getting ready for Prom, consider providing them a gift card to A Moment’s Peace that they can redeem for any of the above-listed services. Call, purchase online or in-store today.

We hope that these tips and services suggestions will assist in alleviating some of the stress associated with Prom night. While picking out the perfect dress, colors and hairstyles are an important matter we take seriously, we also want to remind you to have fun above all else and seize the night for the magical moment it is.

