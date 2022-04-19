OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Danny’ Thomas Hellard

Daniel (Danny) Thomas Hellard, 69 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away into the Lords Care on Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George & Edna Hellard & brother Michael Hellard.

Daniel (Danny) Hellard was born in Lexington, Kentucky and was a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended The University of Kentucky. He was a member of Leadership Elizabethtown in Kentucky, a Kentucky Colonel and a past President & Hall of Fame inductee with the Franklin Baseball Club. After 40 years of a career in the healthcare industry he retired.

He attended Brentwood Baptist Church. Dan was proud to be born in Kentucky and had a passion for Kentucky basketball. He would greet anyone wearing UK gear with a spirted “GO CATS”.

His biggest achievement was being a loving husband and supportive father to his two children. “Pop-Pop” is the most recent name that brought him immense joy.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Candace Ellen Hellard, two children, Hillary (Chip) Bradley, Tyler (Katherine) Hellard, his four grandchildren, London & Swayzie Bradley, and Daniel Wade & Evelyn Hellard, sister Nancy (Roger) Lashbrook and brother Barry (Darlene) Hellard, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A private service will be held prior with immediate family. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

