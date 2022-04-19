Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 19, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-
costa vida photo by michael C
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Here is a look at today’s top stories for April 19, 2022.

Main Street Festival 2018

1Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24. Read more.

costa vida photo by michael C
Photo by Michael Carpenter

2Health Inspections: The Crossings of Spring Hill Restaurants for April 19

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in The Crossings of Spring Hill shopping center located in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 18, 2022. Read more.

3Tennessee Ticket Takes Mega Millions® Jackpot!

Mega Millions® jackpots can be won anytime, anywhere! Just one draw after it was won in Minnesota, the jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! Read more.

Friends in Low Places Garth Brooks Bar
photo by Donna Vissman

4Garth Brooks Announces Name of Broadway Bar and Opens Retail Store

As we previously reported, Garth Brooks is opening a new honky tonk at 411 Broadway. And he recently announced the honky tonk’s official name. Read more.

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers March 28

See where houses sold for March 28 through April 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

