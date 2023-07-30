Photo of the Day: July 30, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Southaven at Commonwealth celebrated its ribbon cutting on July 11, 2023, at 100 John Green Place in Spring Hill Tennessee.

