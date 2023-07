Tracy Lawerence is coming to The Ryman in 2024.

The show will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. Find tickets here.

Lawrence shared on social media, “I can’t tell you how many shows I’ve seen at the Ryman Auditorium. There’s nothing like it in the world. I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be playing my first headlining show at the Mother Church of Country Music on May 4, 2024!!”