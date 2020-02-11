At the end of last year, Party Fowl announced its plans to open at the CoolSprings Galleria in the former Kona Grill location at 1914 Galleria Boulevard.

Now, the restaurant, known for its hot chicken and epic Bloody Mary’s, is hiring.

They are hosting open interviews today, Tuesday, Feb 11 from 11a – 5p at Kings Bowl (across the parking from the new Party Fowl).

“If you have a great personality, the desire to be the best and the willingness to learn, stop by and meet us!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

This will be Party Fowl’s fourth location; their first opened in 2014 in downtown Nashville followed by Donelson and Murfreesboro.

The location is a 7,077-square-foot restaurant offering indoor seating for 240 guests, plus a patio that will accommodate an additional 70 guests. The space will also boast Party Fowl’s signature wall-to-wall big-screen TVs, large private event space and a massive, full-service bar extending more than 45 feet.

We have reached out for an opening date but have yet to hear back. Keep checking here for more updates.

