The “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl returns Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall. Sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission, the History Bowl is celebrating its 10th year going from two teams to a county wide competition. The format provides an exciting and fun event for area high school students modeled after the show ‘Jeopardy’ with a total of four fast-paced rounds. Students must buzz in to answer quickly, but not too quickly. On the final question of the night, teams risk it all to provide the right answer. How they answer, and what they wager, can be the game changer.

Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn explains, “Often academic competitions are not events where the public can just walk in and observe so the student’s skills go unrecognized. The history bowl is open to the public and live streaming on Facebook, so it shines a light on these students and they never fail to impress.” Teams from Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will all compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize. Summit High School is going for a three-peat having won in 2018 and 2019. A trophy will be given to the winning school to keep on display. The top three teams will win cash prizes.

The 2019 Brentwood Historic Commission History Bowl is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship by Andrews Transportation Group, Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Insurance Group, Kelly Autism Program at Western Kentucky University, Marla Richardson, with Parks Realty, Mary Lee Bunch Associates, Rhea Little’s Tire & Auto and Richland Real Estate Services.

This year’s event will be LIVE streamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Facebook page. A rebroadcast will also be available in the days following the event on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19.