Papa Murphy’s Brings Back Triple Pepp Pizza for a Limited Time

Februrary 28, 2024 – Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is thrilled to announce the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide today through April 7, 2024.

This beloved pizza is the perfect harmony of flavors and textures with three different types of pepperoni all together on one delicious Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza. It all starts with our Giant Pepperoni, perfect for the biggest pepperoni lovers, then it’s topped with our go-to all-time favorite Classic Pepperoni, and finished with our Mini Cup Pepperoni for a little cup of crunch in every bite.

For more information about the Triple Pepp Pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com.

Source: Globe Newswire

