Logan’s Roadhouse Offers Steak Deal Every Wednesday

February 28, 2024 – Logan’s Roadhouse is grilling up a tasty deal with their new Wednesday Steak Break. Visit your local Logan’s to sink your teeth into a tender, juicy 6 oz. Mesquite wood-grilled sirloin, two hearty sides and a soda for only $12.99. The offer is valid in-store every Wednesday at participating Logan’s.

Logan’s Roadhouse uses only butcher-selected, grain-fed beef and grills its steaks over an open flame with real mesquite wood for a flavor you won’t find anywhere else. The Wednesday Steak Break offer features a 6 oz. USDA Sirloin, plus two sides, and a soda. Choose from fries, BBQ baked beans, Roadhouse rice, green beans, baked potato, and more. For $2 extra, guests can upgrade to an 8 oz. sirloin or a 16 oz. Miller Lite® or Bud Light® Draft.

Guests looking for other libations to toast Wednesday Steak Breaks may enjoy the featured Blue Colada, made with Bacardi Superior, Blue Curacao with Zing Zang Pina Colada mix and fresh pineapple juice, or the Spicy Mango Groupie with Corazon Reposado Tequila and Monin Mango Puree with a kick of jalapeño, topped with the frozen Roadhouse ‘Rita with a Tajin rim.

To learn more about Logan’s Roadhouse, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or follow them on social @logansroadhouse. Join Logan’s Rewards to make your meals count. Earn points and redeem for delicious rewards.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News