Top Stories From February 28, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 28, 2024.

1Franklin Man Allegedly Used Hidden Camera to Take Nude Photos of Woman

Colin T. Rowe, 36 (MNPD)
Colin T. Rowe, 36 (MNPD)

A months long investigation by MNPD Special Victims detectives led to the arrest of a Franklin man on four outstanding warrants relating to the unlawful dissemination of images he secretly took of a female acquaintance. Read more.

2Two Women Accused of Shoplifting From Ulta in Franklin

Photo from Franklin Police

Police in Franklin are searching for two women who allegedly stole nearly $2,500 worth of products from a beauty supply store. Read more.

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 27, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 20-27, 2024. Read more.

4Crash Involving School Bus Occurs in Spring Hill

A school bus was involved in an accident in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning. Read more.

5The Easter Bunny Arrives at CoolSprings Galleria Soon

Easter Bunny
photo from CoolSprings Galleria

The Bunny is bouncing his way to CoolSprings Galleria! Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here