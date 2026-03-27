Page Wind Ensemble Shares Stage with UT Knoxville Musicians

Students in the Page High School Wind Ensemble recently experienced a weekend of musical growth and inspiration at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The ensemble traveled to UT Knoxville on February 21, where students explored the campus and gained insight into collegiate music opportunities through a tour tailored specifically to their interests. University band faculty also led the group in an engaging performance clinic, offering valuable feedback and instruction to help elevate their musicianship.

The experience culminated on February 22 when the Page Wind Ensemble performed alongside the UT Knoxville Wind Ensemble in concert. Sharing the stage with collegiate musicians provided students with a firsthand look at the next level of performance and artistry.

“It was a transformative experience for our students to be able to share the stage with incredible collegiate musicians and be inspired by their level of performance,” said PHS Director of Bands Taylor Kollmeier. “It was an honor to be invited.”

Source: WCS

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