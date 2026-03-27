On March 24, 2026, John William Barringer III (Johnathan to his family, Jbear to his many friends) succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a boating accident on the Alabama River. He lived for 30 years. He didn’t just live; he enjoyed every aspect of life. He was the definition of living life to its fullest.

Johnathan was his own man, an avid outdoorsman, master hunter and fisherman, and one heck of a chef. He loved nothing more than being outdoors with friends, blowing something up or showing off his new gun or toy of the week. Johnathan stood 6-feet, 5-inches. He was a gentle giant, but if he disagreed with you, you’d know it. He was a natural leader. He brought people together and developed a large, diverse group of friends that truly spans across America (and heavily within the SEC). He could bring all types of life together. He loved with his whole heart, and he loved every type of person (mostly). It was truly amazing how many people he has impacted and brought together.

While he fought to overcome his injuries, the friendships he forged produced an army of supporters and well wishers during his 18-day battle. He fought as hard as he could to get back to Nashville to let his friends and family say goodbye to him. The GoFundMe is a physical representation of all the people he has touched over the short 30 years that he lived on this earth.

If you didn’t know Jbear when walking into a room, you would shortly. One because of his sheer size, and two because of his magnetic and hilarious personality. He was so unapologetically himself that there was no way you couldn’t love that gentle giant. He always made sure to make a lasting impression on whoever he was around whether you agreed with him or not.

A Nashville native, Johnathan was a graduate of Julia Green Elementary, John Trotwood Moore Middle School, and Montgomery Bell Academy. At MBA, he was a huge advocate for the Shotgun Team and was part of the entire reason that it exists today. He along with a few others were the captains. He was also on the football team for a short period. And shockingly enough, he helped the swimming and diving team win state. And not for his swimming but for his diving. Yes, you read that right. That man was built like a linebacker, yet somehow, he could land any dive almost perfectly. The man beat odds that never seemed possible.

Johnathan went on to graduate from the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business economics and an MBA in real estate finance. At the University of Mississippi, that man bled red and navy. He is what you think about when people say that Ole Miss fans have never lost a party. Because if there was one thing about Johnathan, it was that he truly never lost a party. When the rebs got hot, Johnathan would claim that it was obviously due to his presence, and it probably was. His energy and excitement for life and the Rebs was magnetic. Johnathan was also a proud member of SAE. While that man never lost a party, he also never failed a test. He could drink more than anyone around him, and then still wake up the next morning to maintain his 4.0 average. He was one of a kind; both his mind and personality were one of a kind. There will never be another JBear.

He spent the last two years of his professional career in real estate finance at Crebrid Lending, where he was a rising star and consistently the top producer in his role. He’d tell you that too. He had recently received almost every award at his company that was given out. He spent most of the day talking on the phone with clients. Talking on the phone was one of his favorite pastimes. His friends and family still don’t know how he got that much work done, because most of the day he was on the phone with one of us. The man loved to talk.

In all obituaries, you read that the person who passed lit up the entire room and that is not always the case. But with Johnathan, he didn’t just light up the room. He was the room. He controlled the laughs, he was intentional in talking to everyone, and if the room was just a little too quiet, he’d whip out his guitar and start playing some Billy Strings song.

Johnathan did everything with intention. He lived intentionally. He lived his life just how he wanted. He always made sure to have fun with whatever he was doing rather that be shooting off fireworks when the night was a little too boring or going for a joy ride on his four wheeler just because.

Johnathan was preceded in death by his grandfather, John William Barringer Sr., his aunt Josephine Davenport Barringer, and two of buddies that he has been missing for quite some time, Truett Primos and Davis Cook. He is survived by his parents, John William Barringer Jr., mother Laurie Schoonover Barringer and sister Carly Michelle Barringer. He is also survived by his grandmother Betty Jane Barringer and grandparents Paul and Kay Schoonover. He is also survived by aunt Kelly Schoonover Luedtke (Ben), as well as cousins Chloe and Jackson Luedtke, Libby McClellan (Lee and baby Porter) and Leila Smith. His legacy will also continue to live on in the hearts of all of his wonderful friends.

A celebration of Johnathan’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at St. Georges Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the ICU Delirium (icudelirium.org) or the National Rifle Association.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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