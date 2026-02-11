William Robert “Bob” Arnold, age 81 of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 8, 2026. He was born on May 25, 1944, in Nashville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Eugenia Holton Arnold; his father, Robert Douglas Arnold; his sister, Julie Lynn Arnold Etheridge; his sister, Barbara Jean Pewitt; and his “special love”, Sharmin Rowlett.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory his children, Chris Arnold and Stephanie Buckley. He also leaves behind 5 granddaughters. He is survived by his brother, Richard “Rick” Arnold; his sister, Patricia Anne Seymore; along with extended family and dear friends.

Bob was a proud Air Force veteran who served his country with honor and dedication. Above all else he was most proud of his son and daughter along with his well accomplished granddaughters.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN. Interment with Military Honors at Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN.

