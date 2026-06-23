Vicki “Mimi” Campbell, age 67, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on January 23, 1959, in Nashville, Tennessee, Vicki was the beloved daughter of Charlie and Shelby Morris. She attended Overton High School and later Belmont University, where she earned her nursing degree.

While attending Belmont, Vicki met the love of her life, Dave Campbell. They married shortly after graduation and began a journey together that would span 47 wonderful years. The young couple moved to Florida, where they started their life together before eventually returning to Franklin to raise their family. During their time in Florida, they discovered Longboat Key, a place that quickly became one of their favorite destinations. Over the years, annual trips there became a treasured family tradition filled with laughter, relaxation, and lasting memories.

Vicki devoted her life to caring for others. As a nurse, she served with compassion and dedication, touching countless lives throughout her career. The same caring spirit defined her life at home, where she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her generosity, kindness, and unwavering faith made everyone around her feel welcome, loved, and supported. She especially enjoyed preparing and providing meals for the Franktown Open Hearts organization, helping support and encourage inner-city youth through one of the ministries closest to her heart.

Of all the roles she held, being “Mimi” was her favorite. She found immense joy in her five grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. Nothing made her happier than gathering her family together, creating memories, and sharing in life’s special moments.

On December 23, 2025, Vicki was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Throughout her battle, she demonstrated extraordinary courage, grace, and faith. Surrounded by the love of her family and friends, she faced each challenge with the same strength and determination that defined her life.

She is survived by her mother, Shelby Morris; her sister, Janet Horne (Heather & Brittany); her husband of 47 years, Dave “Pops” Campbell; her children, Courtney Waters(Keith) and David Campbell(Savannah); and her grandchildren, Layla Campbell(9), Kole Waters(8), Layne Campbell (5), Jake Waters (3), and Landyn Campbell(4 mo). She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Morris; Uncle, Ken Morris; Aunt, Dot Harris; Aunt, JoAnn Wells; and brother-in-law, Chet Horne.

Vicki will be remembered for her warm smile, caring heart, and remarkable ability to make others feel valued and loved. Her legacy lives on through the family she cherished, the friends she held dear, and the countless lives she touched through her kindness, faith, and generosity.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2026, at the College Grove Community Center. Visitation will start at 10am with the service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Vicki’s Passions, Riverside Church or Franktown Open Hearts.

Vicki will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Donations:

Riverside Church

P.O. Box 680524

Franklin, TN 37068

Franktown Open Hearts

320 Main Street Ste 200, Franklin TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.