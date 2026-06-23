Home Entertainment What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2026

What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
hulu

July 2026 brings a spectacular summer lineup to Hulu, from iconic blockbusters and beloved franchises to major series premieres and shark week specials. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the Hulu platform this month. More Entertainment News

July 1, 2026

  • GMA First Listen: Complete Season 1
  • KidCity A.I. Attack: Complete Season 1
  • Kiff: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 4
  • Love, Diana Musical Mysteries: Complete Season 2
  • Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Complete Season 1
  • Autos Mota y Rocanrol (2025)
  • Bad Boys (1995)
  • Bad Boys II (2003)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
  • The Birth Of A Nation (2016)
  • Corina (2024)
  • Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
  • Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
  • Interstellar (2014)
  • Interstellar En Espanol (2014)
  • Iron Man (2008)
  • Iron Man 2 (2010)
  • Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (2018)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • Margaret (2011)
  • Miracle (2004)
  • The Mummy (2017)
  • Planet Of The Apes (2001)
  • The Pledge (2001)
  • Riding In Cars With Boys (2001)
  • Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)
  • Run Lola Run (1999)
  • Running With Scissors (2006)
  • Rust And Bone (2012)
  • Saving Silverman (2001)
  • Searching For Sugar Man (2012)
  • Selma (2014)
  • Selma En Espanol (2014)
  • A Separation (2011)
  • The Secret in Their Eyes (2010)
  • Straight (2024)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Titanic En Espanol (1997)
  • Twilight (2008)
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
  • Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
  • Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
  • The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
  • The Wolf Of Wall Street en espanol (2013)

July 2, 2026

  • Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (DUBBED)
  • America’s Book of Secrets: The Monuments: Complete Season 1
  • America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoys: Complete Season 1
  • The American Soldier: Complete Season 1
  • Blood and Glory: The Civil War in Color: Complete Season 1
  • Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory: Complete Season 1
  • Can’t Turn Us Around: Alabama’s Foot Soldiers: Complete Season 1
  • The Harlem Hellfighters: Complete Season 1
  • How the States Got Their Shapes: Complete Season 1
  • Jefferson: Complete Season 1
  • Lee & Grant: Complete Season 1
  • The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1
  • The Mexican Revolution: Complete Season 1
  • The Mexican-American War: Complete Season 1
  • Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes: Complete Season 1
  • PGA Tour: John Deere Classic
  • The Presidents: Complete Season 1
  • Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
  • Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America: Complete Season 1
  • Roots: A History Revealed: Complete Season 1
  • The Secrets We Keep (2020)
  • Theodore Roosevelt: Complete Season 1
  • Washington’s Generals: Complete Season 1
  • The White House: Behind Closed Doors: Complete Season 1
  • The World Wars: Complete Season 1

July 3, 2026

  • Dorohedoro: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Disney Celebrates America: Special Premiere
  • Jeopardy!: Complete Season 40
  • Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 20, 28, 40, and 42
  • Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
  • Lady Bird (2017)
  • Moonlight (2016)

July 4, 2026

  • BBQ Brawl: Complete Seasons 3 and 5
  • Daemons of the Shadow Realm: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Guy’s All-American Road Trip: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 30
  • Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 30

July 5, 2026

  • Attack of the Samurai Sharks: Special Premiere
  • Great White Gauntlet: Special Premiere
  • Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory: Docuseries Premiere
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)
  • Shark Island Showdown: Special Premiere
  • Sharks: Reef Rivals: Special Premiere
  • Shark vs. Giant Croc: Special Premiere
  • World’s Biggest Mako: Special Premiere

July 8, 2026

  • I.S.S. (2023)

July 9, 2026

  • Behind Bars: Women Unchained: Complete Season 1
  • Customer Wars: Complete Season 7
  • The First 48: Complete Season 28
  • Murder on Trial: Complete Season 1

July 10, 2026

  • Celebrity Family Feud: Complete Season 12
  • Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Press Your Luck: Complete Season 7
  • Project Runway: Season 22 Premiere
  • Daniel Isn’t Real (2019)
  • Hick (2011)
  • In the Name of the King (2007)
  • The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
  • LOL Live: Matt Richards (2026)
  • Parkland (2013)
  • Redux Redux (2025)

July 11, 2026

  • Body Cam: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Seasons 7-10
  • On the Red Carpet Presents: “Moana”
  • Wild Vacation Rentals: Complete Season 1

July 12, 2026

  • Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

July 13, 2026

  • Rabbit Hole: Complete Season 1
  • Start Here: Complete Season 1

July 14, 2026

  • Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: Series Premiere

July 15, 2026

  • Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (DUBBED)
  • Brave Wilderness: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • JJ & Mikey: Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-5
  • Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • Tyler & Snowi: Escape Buddies: Complete Season 1

July 16, 2026

  • Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
  • After the First 48: Complete Season 10
  • American Wreckers: Complete Season 1
  • Road Wars: Complete Season 6
  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Blippi’s Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure
  • The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One: Special Premiere
  • Meekah’s Pumpkin-tastic Halloween
  • The Hockey Mom’s Revenge
  • A Real Pain (2024)

July 17, 2026

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos: Complete Seasons 19-21
  • They Fight: Film Premiere

July 18, 2026

  • Baking Championship: Next Gen: Complete Season 1
  • House Hunters: Paradise: Complete Season 1
  • Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5 and 6
  • Moonshiners: Complete Season 2
  • Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1
  • Suddenly Amish: Complete Season 1

July 20, 2026

  • King of the Hill: Complete Season 15
  • Beyblade X: Complete Season 2C

July 22, 2026

  • Snowpiercer: Complete Seasons 1-4

July 23, 2026

  • Diabolical Women: Complete Season 1
  • Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 4
  • Living in Secret: Complete Season 1
  • Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston: Docuseries Premiere
  • PGA TOUR: 3M Open
  • The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 5
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Complete Season 5

July 24, 2026

  • Soy Luna: Volver a Rodar: Complete Season 1
  • Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie (2025)

July 25, 2026

  • 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days: Complete Season 8
  • Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Season 6
  • Hunt for the Missing: Chicago: Complete Season 1
  • Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger: Complete Season 1
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 16
  • Saturday Night (2024)

July 27, 2026

  • Furious: Three-Episode Series Premiere

July 29, 2026

  • Slingshot (2024)

July 30, 2026

  • Alone UK: Complete Season 1
  • Ancient Aliens: Origins: Complete Season 2
  • A Boy’s Best Obsession is His Mother: Complete Season 1
  • Cellmate Secrets: Complete Season 1
  • House of Stassi: Complete Season 1
  • Lollapalooza: Livestream
  • Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 2
  • My Crazy Ex: Complete Seasons 1 and 3
  • My Crazy Ex: Bad Resolutions: Complete Season 1
  • The Pastor Who Preys (2026)
  • Here (2024)

July 31, 2026

  • FX’s Adults: Special Premiere
  • Land of Bad (2024)
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