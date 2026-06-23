Carlos Donari Hernandez, Jr. age 24 of Franklin, TN passed away June 18, 2026. He was born in Honduras to his parents, Carlos D. Hernandez, Sr. and Denia Veliz. Carlos was a 2020 graduate of Centennial High School where he excelled in cross country and track. He attended Columbia State Community College as well. Carlos enjoyed reading books and fishing. He had a love for super cars and speed. Carlos was a talented violin player and enjoyed going to concerts, music festivals and taking road trips with his friends. He attended Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Carlos is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mama Reina and his grandfather, Cristino Hernandez. He is survived by his loving parents, Carlos Hernandez & Denia Veliz; his beloved brothers, Daniel Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez and Joshua Veliz; grandfather, Rene Veliz; uncles, Fredy Veliz and Jenny Nelson. Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 27, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Preston Pratt will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Carlos D. Hernandez, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 615-794-2289.

Carlos Donari Hernandez Jr., edad 24 años de Franklin, TN, falleció el 18 de Junio, 2026. Él nació en Honduras a su padres, Carlos D. Hernández Sr. y Denia Veliz. Carlos era un graduado de el clase de 2020 en la escuela Centennial High School donde él tuvo éxito en a campo traviesa y pista de atletismo. También él estudió en la Universidad Columbia State Community College. Carlos le encantó a leer libros y ir de pesca. Él tenía un interés por superdeportivos y la velocidad. Carlos era un violinista talentoso y le encantó atender los conciertos, festivales de música, y a ir en viajes con su amigos. Él atendía la iglesia Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Carlos está precedido en la muerte por su abuela, Mamá Reina, y su abuelo Cristino Hernández. Le sobreviven por su padres amados, Carlos Hernández & Denia Veliz; su querido hermanos, Daniel Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez, y Joshua Veliz; abuelo Rene Veliz; tíos Fredy Veliz y Jenny Nelson. El servicio funerario comienza a las 12:00PM Sábado, Junio 27, 2026 con horas de visitas dos horas antes del servicio en Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Preston Pratt va a oficiar el servicio. El entierro será en Williamson Memorial Gardens. Amistades y Familiares servirán de portadores de féretro. Contribuciones conmemorativas se pueden hacer a El Fondo Conmemorativo De Carlos D. Hernández Jr., a/c Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 615-794-2289.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.