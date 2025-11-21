OBITUARY: Thomas “Tom” Edward Spraggins

Thomas Edward Spraggins of Franklin, TN, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025, at age 86. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Edward Spraggins and Mary Elizabeth Spraggins; sisters, Bette Laster and Charlotte Castellaw, and niece, Jan Bridewell. Also awaiting him in Heaven were his lifelong friends, Guy Stephenson and Sonny Baker. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Carol Jayne Crymes Spraggins (C.J.); daughters, Christy LaBrec (David) and Jennifer Thompson (Todd); and grandsons, Patrick LaBrec (Erin), Christopher LaBrec (Jaycie), Ben Thompson, and Brayton Thompson. He is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Tim Doxsey; nieces and nephews, Lane Ergun, Drew Laster (Lydia), Lynn Hurst (Danny), Johnny Castellaw (Tabi), Mike Castellaw, Kacey Price (Drew), and Travis Doxsey (Anastasiya).

Tom was born on July 17, 1939, in Dyersburg, TN. He graduated from Dyersburg High School and earned a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Memphis State University (Go Tigers!), where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He spent his early career working in retail financial operations at Sears, Rich’s and Genesco. He operated a private cable television company for 25 years, and later worked in business sales, mergers, and acquisitions as Senior Vice President with Alliant Capital Advisors.

Tom’s greatest joys were spending time with his family, especially his four grandsons; sharing jokes and making people laugh; watching football; and playing golf with the Dirty Dozen at Brentwood Country Club (he was very proud of his three holes-in-one!). He was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Encounter Sunday School class.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 31, at Brentwood United Methodist Church, with Dr. Davis Chappell officiating. Serving as pallbearer Ron Davis; honorary pallbearers will be David LaBrec, Todd Thompson, Drew Laster, Tim Doxsey, Travis Doxsey, Reid Lepley, Ray Harness, Cole Gibbons, James “Bubba” Day, Keith Crowe, Bobby Holbrook, Ed Trainer, Ray Wade, Troy Davidson, Phil Wenk, Drew Price. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtube.com/live/SkssB_AM4l4?feature=share.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Brookdale Belle Meade and Alive Hospice, who provided loving care during Tom’s final months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Additionally, please consider giving the gift of life by becoming an organ donor (donatelife.net).

