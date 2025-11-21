11/21/25: Overcast and 69°F, Winds at 12 mph, Light Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s temperature peaked near the current reading at 69.3°F with a low of 59.2°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 11.1 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was 40%, only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.02 inches of rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, reaching a low of 62.4°F. Wind speeds will lessen to approximately 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 13%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should anticipate mild and mostly dry conditions to continue into the evening, with no significant weather disturbances noted.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
59°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here