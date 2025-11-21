11/21/25: Overcast and 69°F, Winds at 12 mph, Light Drizzle Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are blowing at 12 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s temperature peaked near the current reading at 69.3°F with a low of 59.2°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 11.1 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was 40%, only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.02 inches of rainfall.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, reaching a low of 62.4°F. Wind speeds will lessen to approximately 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 13%.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County should anticipate mild and mostly dry conditions to continue into the evening, with no significant weather disturbances noted.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|69°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
