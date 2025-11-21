OBITUARY: Dana Shontele Craft

Dana Shontele (Scott) Craft passed away peacefully at home in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, October 25, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on March 6, 1979, in Jackson, Tennessee, to Jerry and Martha Scott.

After graduating from Lexington High School in 1997, Dana attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 2003. She was a proud member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, where she served as Chaplain.

Dana met her true love, Adam Craft, in a college economics class. As she often told it, Adam sat behind her, and her favorite class activity quickly became “looking back.” Adam, ever the shy one, finally asked for her number after they crossed paths again at his workplace. He called the next day, and from that moment, their love grew quickly and deeply.

Years later, Adam surprised Dana with a trip to St. Thomas, where he got down on one knee in the sand and proposed with the bartender secretly enlisted to capture the moment. She joyfully said yes. From that day forward, any beach setting held a special place in their hearts.

Dana and Adam built their first home together in 2005 and were married on April 15, 2006, at Carillon Beach, Florida. In 2008, they welcomed their son, Gavin, Dana’s greatest joy.

Dana pursued a career in hospitality, where her dedication, leadership, and compassion left a lasting mark. She held several positions at the Homewood Suites Nashville Airport, including Guest Service Manager, Assistant General Manager, and General Manager. In 2008, she became General Manager at Hyatt Place Opryland, later transferring to Hyatt Place Brentwood in 2013 to be closer to home. Over her 14 years in the hospitality industry, Dana inspired her teams through her hard work, kindness, and commitment to excellence.

In 2023, she began a new chapter at Travelers Insurance, where she continued to provide outstanding service and care to colleagues and clients alike.

Dana’s breast cancer journey began in 2011. She faced her diagnosis with courage and grace, enduring a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and multiple reconstructive surgeries. When the cancer returned in 2017, she continued her fight with unshakable determination, undergoing treatment and clinical trials at Sarah Cannon. Through it all, Dana remained a beacon of positivity, kindness, and strength to everyone who knew her.

Dana lived for her family and loved unconditionally. She cherished beach trips, Notre Dame football games, cooking with Adam and Gavin while singing along to music, watching college football and movies, reading, and completing March Madness brackets with her family. She was passionate about raising breast cancer awareness and proudly supported the Race for the Cure and the American Cancer Society through her team, Believe and Achieve.

A devoted Christian, Dana was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. She believed deeply in the power of love, faith, and gratitude and that family and friends are life’s greatest blessings. One of her favorite verses, Matthew 6:34, guided her:

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

Dana was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Scott; mother, Martha Sue Scott; grandparents, James and Virginia “Snooks” Bedwell and Ray and Eleanor “Frances” Evans; uncles, Charles “Chuck” Evans and Sammy Scott; and cousins, Josh Moore and Charles “Chucky” Evans.

She is survived by her loving husband, Adam Craft; her cherished son, Gavin Craft; and their German Shepherds, Raven and Maverick. She is also survived by her father, Jerry Scott; sisters, Amy Scott, Shanna Scott, and Gerrianne Stroud; parents-in-law, James and Shirley Craft; brother- and sister-in-law, Christian and Sonia Allan; nieces, Isabella and Ava Greer Allan, Hailey Jordan and Leia Stroud; nephews, Bowen Allan, Connor Jordan, and Luke Stroud; and special family friend, Evelyn Petrovich. She will also be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN, on November 21 at 1:00 p.m.

In Memory of Dana: Dana was a passionate advocate in the fight against cancer. Since 2013, she led Team Believe and Achieve, raising funds and awareness with unwavering hope and kindness that inspired all who knew her. To honor her legacy, Adam and Gavin are creating the Believe and Achieve Foundation to continue her mission. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help launch the foundation.

2. Checks Payable to: Adam Craft / Believe & Achieve, c/o Sarah Watson, Pinnacle Bank Cool Springs – Carothers Office, 7040 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067-0000.

