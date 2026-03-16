A dedicated educator, Sarah spent her career shaping young minds as a teacher at Sierra Vista Elementary School, Kastner Intermediate School, and Alta Sierra. Her passion for teaching and mentoring extended beyond the classroom, as she found joy in helping others throughout her life.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert “Bob” Eiland; her three devoted daughters, Jamie A. Prieto, Kate E. Lunn, and Abby V. Eiland-O’Neill; and her five cherished grandchildren: Wyatt Prieto, Avery Prieto, Morgan Prieto, Charlie Lunn, and Olivia Lunn. Her family brought her immense joy and were the center of her world. She was preceded in death by her half-brother Ken Gaskins, her mother Lady Katherine Ponder, her beloved father William H. Ponder, and numerous pets who were a testament to her lifelong love of animals.

Sarah’s vibrant personality shone through in everything she did. She loved crafting with her grandchildren, cooking delicious meals, exploring new places on spontaneous “mini adventures,” and solving sudoku puzzles. Her daily planner was always filled with plans to care for others-whether it was for her family, friends, or the many animals she nurtured over the years.

Sarah’s heart was as big as her love for life. She was a caregiver and humble servant to those around her-a true unsung hero whose kindness left an indelible mark on everyone she met. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

A memorial service will be held this summer in Fresno, California with a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you could make a donation to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis, California. She and her husband, Bob, held that organization dear to their hearts. May Sarah’s legacy of love and generosity continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Neptune Society – Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email