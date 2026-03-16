3/16/26: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 34°F, Windy with Evening Overcast Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 33.8°F. Winds are coming from the west at 16.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the high is expected to reach 56.3°F after starting from a low of 29.5°F. Winds could rise to as much as 18.3 mph. Despite the chilly conditions, there’s a 100% chance of precipitation with an accumulation of about 0.13 inches, including a slight snowfall expected later.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature dropping back to a low of 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 15.5 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and prepare for variable weather conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 29°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.13 in Now 34°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light

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