Home Weather 3/16/26: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 34°F, Windy with Evening Overcast Expected

3/16/26: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 34°F, Windy with Evening Overcast Expected

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 33.8°F. Winds are coming from the west at 16.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the high is expected to reach 56.3°F after starting from a low of 29.5°F. Winds could rise to as much as 18.3 mph. Despite the chilly conditions, there’s a 100% chance of precipitation with an accumulation of about 0.13 inches, including a slight snowfall expected later.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature dropping back to a low of 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 15.5 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and prepare for variable weather conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
29°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
100% chance · 0.13 in
Now
34°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
6:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 56°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light
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