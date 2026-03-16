3/16/26: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 34°F, Windy with Evening Overcast Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 33.8°F. Winds are coming from the west at 16.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, the high is expected to reach 56.3°F after starting from a low of 29.5°F. Winds could rise to as much as 18.3 mph. Despite the chilly conditions, there’s a 100% chance of precipitation with an accumulation of about 0.13 inches, including a slight snowfall expected later.
Tonight, the skies will remain overcast with the temperature dropping back to a low of 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 15.5 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%.
Residents are advised to dress warmly and prepare for variable weather conditions throughout the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|56°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|76°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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