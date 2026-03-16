Grant Eugene Cole, beloved husband, father and son, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2026. Grant was born to Joan and Ernest Cole on September 12, 1964, in Cincinnati, OH. Grant’s strong will and familial love nourished him after his father, Ernest Cole, was killed in the line of duty as a decorated Ohio State Trooper when Grant was just three weeks old. Never one to linger on this loss, Grant responded to his father’s legacy as a man of deep faith and steadfast commitment to family!

His life continued under the guiding love of his mother and stepfather in his new hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. His journey through life laid out before him, he graduated from Franklin High School but his thirst for knowledge led him to Austin Peay State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. So admired by his peers, he was elected a Lieutenant Commander of the Kappy Mu Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity as a junior and as Commander his senior year.

Grant’s educational quest did not end there as he set across the pond to study at Richmond College in London, England for a summer. Even after marriage he still pursued his love for knowledge and education, which led him to Georgetown University where he obtained his Master’s in International Affairs.

Grant’s professional life was marked by his exceptional talent as a Technical Writer. His ability to distill complex information into clear, concise prose earned him numerous writing awards and the respect of his peers. His work was not just a job; it was a calling that allowed him to touch the lives of many through the power of words.

His life’s most important journey began when he met the love of his life, Susan, while both were working at Opryland USA in the summer of 1981. After a courtship of letters and visits, when possible, the first love grew into a lifetime commitment, to dedicating themselves as a partnership to faith and family.

Soon two beautiful little girls completed the family of four. Olivia Suzette Cole born in 1996 and Amelia Grace Cole born in 1999. At that point, the close-knit family supported each other through many athletic events, always following Grant’s lead as number one fan and cheerleader. From the girls’ ALC days through Division 1 college athletic standouts, Grant was omnipresent on the sidelines with his proud smile, a kind word and the corresponding team swag. He was the world’s calmest Goalie Dad with never a harsh word for his daughter’s opponents and always a big hug for the successes they had in goal, no matter the final score!

When not cheering on his daughters, he was an avid (some may say an obsessive) baseball fan who knew and shared the spring training outcomes, scouting news, pre- and post-game observations of his beloved Washington Nationals. You only had to visit Grant’s Facebook page to find out about the inside information of baseball season.

No memories of Grant would be complete without one of his personalized and passionate shoutouts of the love of his life Susan. Even the day of his death he posted on Facebook about the 19th anniversary of Susan as one of the longest serving reading clerks in the U.S. House of Representatives, complete with pictures of her calm and serious demeanor in the face of the crazy House activities.

Grant is survived by his mother Joan, beloved wife of 35 years Susan, oldest daughter Olivia (Jessica), youngest daughter Amelia (fiancé Jake) and multitudes of friends from work, baseball, neighborhood, church and his daughter’s sporting event families and fans. He was a beacon of light and love, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

As we bid farewell to Grant Eugene Cole, we celebrate a life lived with purpose, joy, and an abundance of love. His story does not end here, for he has left an indelible mark on the world, and his spirit will forever be woven into the fabric of the lives he touched. Grant’s journey on earth has concluded, but his memory will endure, guiding us like a lighthouse in the hearts of those he loved.

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This obituary was published by Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home & Crematory.

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