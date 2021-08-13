OBITUARY: Mark Allen Johnson

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Mark Allen Johnson

Mark Allen Johnson, age 69 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was a faithful Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He was an electrician who retired from General Motors after 42 years of dedicated service.

Mark was born in Saginaw, MI on June 6, 1952, son of the late Gunnard & Phidora Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Johnson; sons, Nick (Krista) Johnson & Jared (Annie) Johnson; siblings, David (Diane) Johnson, Dan (Carol) Johnson, Catherine (William) Dyke, Mary (Jimmy) Abney, & Lori (Scott) Bowden; grandchildren, Christopher, Ethan, & Isla Johnson; and numerous nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Gateway Community Church of the Nazarene, 584 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37069 where a celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Alan Clark officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gateway Community Church of the Nazarene (https://gccnaz.churchcenter.com/giving ) in loving memory of Mark Allen Johnson.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

