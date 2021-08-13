WCS Gives Tips for Starting Kindergarten

The first full day of kindergarten is Monday, August 16, and the district wants to make sure its newest students and their families are prepared.

“We are so excited to welcome the Class of 2034,” said WCS Executive Director of Elementary Schools Brent Oakley. “Our schools and staff members have been eagerly awaiting their arrival all summer. We are going to have a fantastic year together and can’t wait to see these students learn and grow.”

While it’s understandable for both students and parents to be nervous, Oakley says there are some things families can do to make sure students get the most out of their kindergarten year. They include the following:

  • Read and review teacher/principal/school emails and newsletters.
  • Become familiar with school arrival and dismissal procedures.
  • Have dinner table conversations centered around:
    • What was your favorite part of the day?
    • What did you enjoy about that part of the day?
  • Continue to offer time for your child to play outside.
  • Read a book with your child each night.

Oakley says it’s also important that families communicate with teachers about things happening at home that may have an impact on their child at school.

“Our schools have multiple employees who are there to support students, including teachers, principals, assistant principals, nurses and school counselors,” said Oakley. “They are there to help, so we always encourage families to reach out with any questions.”

