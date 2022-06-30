OBITUARY: Larry L. Huggins

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Larry L. Huggins, age 77, of Spring Hill passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Larry was born to Gordon Leroy & Essie Caudle Huggins on August 19, 1944, in Charlotte, NC.

Larry received his bachelor’s degree in 1966 from Trevecca Nazarene College (now University). He devoted 30 years to education, retiring from Metro Nashville Public Schools as the principal of Tusculum Elementary in 1998.

Larry enjoyed his years “on the farm.” Along with his sister Laverne and brother-in-law Nelson, they raised cattle, pigs, and vegetables for canning. He and his wife Kathy spent many years traveling in their motorhome all over the USA with their children and grandchildren. Larry was a man of strong Christian faith and a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene.

Larry is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Melanie (Duane) Harris of Hendersonville, TN; Matthew (Lily) Garner of Columbia, TN; Craig (Lindsay) Huggins of Sandersville, GA; eight grandchildren, Timothy (Caitlin) Tyler, Carson Harris, Ashley Harris, Tanner Huggins, Eliza Huggins, Michael Garner, Ilsa Garner, and Claire Anne Garner; sisters, LaVerne Williams and Rena Irwin; a niece and several nephews.

Services will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. Visitation will be Friday, July 1, from 5:00 – 7:00. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 2, at 10:00. The Reverend David Johnson will officiate. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Garner Creek, the MidSouth District Church of the Nazarene retreat and conference center. Donations may be mailed to 700 Sam Hollow Road, Dickson, TN, 37055, or given online at campgarnercreek.org.

