OBITUARY: Herbert Lee Haynes

Mr. Herbert Lee Haynes of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, he was 89 years old.

He was born in Gainesville, GA to the late Wiley Walker and Lilly Mae Haynes.

Herbert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Brentwood Country Club.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Haynes, siblings, James A. Haynes, Juanita Emmett, Wiley Walker Haynes, Jr.

Herbert is survived by his children, Debbie (Charles) Hesson, Brian Haynes, and Janie Haynes; grandkids, Brian (Myra) Loveday, Nathan Loveday, Zachary Haynes, and Brianna Haynes; great-grandkids, Lexi Loveday, Lauren Loveday, and William Loveday; great-great-grandchild, Cooper Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ricky Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Mossy Creek Campground, PO Box 557, Cleveland, GA 30528.

