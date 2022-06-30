Here’s Your Chance to Stay Overnight in Dolly’s Retired Tour Bus

Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This opportunity doesn’t come around very often- a chance to sleep on a tour bus that Dolly has now retired.

Designated the Dolly Suite 1986, guests can find it at its permanent place at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

A few interesting facts about the tour bus that she used from 2008 to 2022.

it traveled roughly 360,000 miles throughout North America. The most common trips the bus made included the 2,016 miles from Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles,

California, and also from Nashville to Dollywood.

While on the bus, Dolly spent most of her time writing. She wrote albums such as “Backwoods Barbie” and “9 to 5 the Musical.”

You will find a full-size refrigerator was installed, which is uncommon on tour buses. In order to put the refrigerator in place, the bus’s windshield had to be removed.

To accommodate her show wardrobe, the bus had three bunk beds instead of the standard six in order to create room for a closet. The bus also included a wig cabinet.

Dolly requested special hand-painted murals to adorn the walls of the bus. These unique paintings of wayfaring wanderers, wagons and crystal balls paint the interpretation of life on the road for the singer.

The tour bus only sleeps two guests with a two-night minimum starting at $10,000. You will also receive a DreamMore guest room for your stay that will accommodate four guests. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit The Dollywood Foundation.

Complete the form here to make your reservation.