‘Hamilton’ Returns to TPAC in Late July, Kicking Off Unforgettable 2022-23 Broadway Season

HAMILTON makes its return to Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall July 26 – Aug. 7, kicking off the organization’s 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season.

Single tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to TPAC Concierge App when possible.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Nashville engagement should be made through TPAC.org.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical “In the Heights.”

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For more information, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If You Go: July 26 – Aug.7, 2022, TPAC’s Jackson Hall, 505 Deaderick St.

Tickets: TPAC.org, 615-782-4040

HAMILTON is the first production featured in the 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series production and Broadway special engagement. Season tickets are also available for those needing accessible services. For more information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.

Updated Patron Entry Policy

We have updated our Patron Entry Policy and no longer require proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination. Masks are required for Broadway at TPAC performances. For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ShowUpdates, and for complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.